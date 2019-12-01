19 dead in Siberia after bus plunges onto frozen river

This photo provided by dtp38rus shows the bus after plunging from a bridge over the Kuenga River, about 4900 kilometers (3100 miles) east of Moscow, 60 kilometers (38 miles) from Sretensk, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Russian emergency officials say more then 10 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia. (dtp38rus via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4,900 kilometers (3,100 miles) east of Moscow.

The coach-style bus landed upside down on the ice, collapsing the passenger compartment.