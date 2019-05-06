2+ million PF Chang's meals recalled for unlisted allergen Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

More than two million pounds of frozen meals are being recalled because the company didn't have an allergen on the label.

The recall involves PF Chang's home menu chicken pad thai and chicken fried rice. The meals contain milk which is not listed on the packaging.

The recall affects meals made between October 2018 and April 11. They have best by dates of September 26, 2019, through April 5, 2020.

If you have one of these meals in your freezer, throw them away or return them to the store.



