2 sisters killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

President of Texas A&M-Commerce University Mark J. Rudin, center, provides details of a deadly shooting at the college in Commerce, Texas, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Also pictured is Bryan Vaughn, left, Texas A&M-Commerce University police chief and Texas A&M-Commerce University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs John Humphreys, right. (Don Wallace/The Herald-Banner via AP)

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two sisters were were killed and the 2-year-old son of one was wounded in a shooting at a university dormitory in Texas that police say was an isolated event without identifying a shooter.

Texas A&M University-Commerce police said Tuesday that Deja Matts, 19, and Abbaney Matts, 20, were killed in the Monday morning shootingat Pride Rock residence hall on the campus in Commerce, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. Abbaney Matts’ son has been released from the hospital and is in the care of family.

School officials said Deja Matts, of the Dallas suburb of Garland, was a freshman at the university pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public health. Abbaney Matts was not enrolled at the school.

Police said Tuesday that the shooting “appears to be a targeted, isolated event,” adding that authorities are continuing to investigate. Following the shooting Monday, police said there appeared to be no other threats.

The university canceled classes until Thursday and said counselors are available for students.

On Tuesday, police released audio of the 911 call they received Monday morning from a student who said she’d returned to her dorm room after class and found a hole in her wall with a nick in her calendar directly across from it.

“So it looks like something was shot through the wall and hit my calendar. And the wall is like all broken apart,” she said.

She said she tried to look for an “object” that would have fallen once it hit but she couldn’t find anything.

In October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.