2 thieves steal 120+ wheels, tires from cars in under 60 minutes, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WNCN) - Two people stole more than 120 wheels and tires from cars at a Louisiana car dealership — and pulled it off in less than 60 minutes!

Police said the two pulled them off 31 cars, loaded them into a U-Haul and then drove off.

They cut the lock to a gate at the dealership to get around security cameras. They also manipulated the parking lot lights so they could work in darkness.

The owner of the dealership is offering $25,000 for the arrest of the wheel thieves.