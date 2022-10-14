KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The U.S. government will pay over $1 million to settle allegations of civil rights violations during a 2018 raid at a Bean Station meat processing facility during which nearly 100 Latino workers were detained.

Contingent on approval from a federal judge, the U.S. government will pay $475,000 split between six individual plaintiffs. An additional $550,000 will go to a class settlement fund for 97 workers detained during the raid and $150,000 will be paid to the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

The Southeastern Provisions slaughterhouse and meat packing facility on 1617 Helton Road in Grainger County was raided in April 2018 by the IRS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement which was. at the time, the largest workplace immigration raid in nearly a decade.

Federal agents said the case was specifically going after James Brantley, the plant’s owner, for financial crimes, including tax fraud. Almost 100 workers were detained in the process, most of whom were undocumented immigrants.

Civil rights groups who sued on behalf of six workers said the IRS search warrant only authorized the seizure of financial documents. The group argued that the Latino workers were the real targets of what was actually a disguised immigration raid. Nearly 100 workers were forcefully detained without agents knowing their immigration status.

The lawsuit alleged that federal officers berated workers with racial slurs, punched one worker in the face and subjected the group to prolonged detention without allowing the people to contact family — noting that white workers were not detained or subjected to the same treatment as the Latino workers.

Over 70 workers were still facing immigration hearings more than a year later. A total of 13 chose to voluntarily leave the country and at least six more were deported.

If approved by a judge, workers impacted by the raid could submit paperwork to receive between $5,000 to $6,000 each as part of the $550,000 class settlement fund. Any unclaimed funds in the amount of less than $40,000 will be awarded to the McNabb Center, a Knoxville-based nonprofit that provides mental health, substance use, social and victims services.

In 2019, Brantley, the plant’s owner, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and paid nearly $1.3 million in restitution to the IRS after pleading guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud and employing undocumented immigrants.

Brantley eventually paid $610,000 in back pay and damages to about 150 workers in 2020. State regulators also fined Brantley over $40,000 in 2018 for subjecting workers to unsanitary and hazardous working conditions in the facility.

The raid garnered national attention and the fallout was became the subject of the 2019 Netflix documentary ‘After the Raid.’