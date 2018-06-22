23andMe offers to help reunite families separated at US border

A genetics testing firm has offered to help reunite children separated from their families under President Trump’s “zero-tolerance policy.
California Representative Jackie Speier called on 23andMe to help reconnect migrant families at the southern border, The Hill revealed.
The company’s CEO Anne Wojcicki announced on Twitter that 23andMe is “donating kits and resources to do genetic testing to help reconnect children with their parents.”
It’s inspiring to see the massive outreach around helping these families. 23andMe has offered to donate kits and resources to do the genetic testing to help reconnect children with their parents. We are waiting to see the best way to follow up and make it happen.— Anne Wojcicki (@annewoj23) June 22, 2018
We’ve heard from many of our customers that they would like to see 23andMe help reunite family members that were tragically separated from each other. Connecting and uniting families is core to the mission of 23andMe. We would welcome any opportunity to help.— Anne Wojcicki (@annewoj23) June 21, 2018