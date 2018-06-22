23andMe offers to help reunite families separated at US border

National/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
800 (2)_1529635633561.jpeg-846653543.jpg

A genetics testing firm has offered to help reunite children separated from their families under President Trump’s “zero-tolerance policy.  

California Representative Jackie Speier called on 23andMe to help reconnect migrant families at the southern border, The Hill revealed. 

The company’s CEO Anne Wojcicki announced on Twitter that 23andMe is “donating kits and resources to do genetic testing to help reconnect children with their parents.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter