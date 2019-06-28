3 plead guilty in plot to attack Muslims of America enclave

FILE- This Jan. 22, 2019 file photo, shows a combination of three booking images released by the Greece, N.Y., Police Department, showing from left, Brian Colaneri, Andrew Crysel and Vincent Vetromile. The three young men, accused of plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community with homemade explosives, pleaded guilty Friday, June 28, 2019. (Greece Police Department via AP, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Three of four suspects accused of plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community have pleaded guilty.

Twenty-year-old Vincent Vetromile pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He faces 7 to 12 years in prison.

Twenty-year-old Brian Colaneri and 19-year-old Andrew Crysel pleaded guilty to terrorism-related conspiracy. Colaneri and Crysel face 4 to 12 years in prison.

The three men and a 16-year-old high school student were arrested in January and accused of planning to attack the rural community of Islamberg near Binghamton with explosives.

Lawyers for Vetromile and Colaneri said the plea deals were contingent on no federal charges being filed against their clients.

The case of the high school suspect was being handled in a youth criminal court.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Vincent Vetromile is 20, not 19, and Andrew Crysel is 19, not 18.