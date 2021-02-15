4 fully vaccinated Oregonians test positive for COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Oregonians who are fully vaccinated – meaning more than 14 days passed since their second dose – have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority made the announcement during a weekly media briefing on Friday. The state’s epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said two of the cases were in Yamhill County and two were in Lane County.

Sidelinger said he did not know the dates of the positive cases but confirmed they were more than two weeks after the patient’s second dose of the vaccine. They were tested because they had symptoms or other reasons, he said.

He stressed that all of the cases had mild or no symptoms.

“Again, not to be unexpected in a vaccine that while phenomenal, with 95% percent effectiveness, still means 5% may still be infected.”

Sidelinger said 160,000 Oregonians have received their second dose of the shot. Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 649,602 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

New cases Friday

Oregon reported 517 new COVID cases across the state on Friday.

There were 38 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,094.

Eleven of the reported deaths deaths (29%) were from Multnomah County. The median age was 83.5 years old.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (31), Clackamas (43), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (32), Douglas (18), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (11), Josephine (16), Klamath (10), Lake (7), Lane (48), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (57), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50) and Yamhill (13).

