KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The current COVID-19 surge is accelerating in East Tennessee, reaching a rate two-and-a-half times faster than during last winter's peak, according to weekly statement from UT Medical Center. The concern is so great that the health system is not only requesting to retain the National Guard but plans to request even more assistance.

"I think that there is this general sense that in this type of situation that health care will just figure it out and, while we are very good at doing this and we try as hard as we can, we came to the realization this week that there probably is a ceiling to what we can do in terms of what we are able to staff," Dr. James E. Shamiyeh, a pulmonary care physician, senior vice-president and chief operating officer for UT Medical Center, said.