Ah, those Kentucky Derby hats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WATE) - There are the horses at the Kentucky Derby and there are the hats.
Here's a look at fashion at Churchill Downs on Saturday for the 145th Run For the Roses,
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- ETCH holds 'Talk Derby to me' fundraiser
- KFD explorers clean fire trucks following Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling fire
- Pal's Expanding Into Knoxville? "Currently No Deal On The Table"
- The Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates grand reopening of new facility
- Lightning causes roof to catch fire at Farragut home
- Sevier County teacher suspended without pay following arrest
- BCSO: Body recovered from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning
National News
-
- The Latest: Biden expects Trump attacks on him and family
- Stretch of road in Los Angeles renamed Obama Boulevard
- GOP thwarts governor's push to expand Medicaid in Kansas
- Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans
- 2nd person confirmed dead after explosion at Illinois plant
- Service to remember student who charged N Carolina gunman
- All survive as plane carrying US military crashes into river