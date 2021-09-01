Amazon hiring thousands for tech, corporate positions

(WATE) — Amazon is going on another hiring spree. The online marketplace says it plans to hire 55,000 people, including 40,000 in the United States.

The roles are for tech jobs and corporate positions. Separately the company has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers to pack and ship online orders, including for warehouses being built in Maryville and Knoxville.

Amazon currently employs more than 1.3 million worldwide, making it the second-largest private U.S. employer after retail rival Walmart.