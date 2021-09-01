Amazon hiring thousands for tech, corporate positions

National/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE) — Amazon is going on another hiring spree. The online marketplace says it plans to hire 55,000 people, including 40,000 in the United States.

The roles are for tech jobs and corporate positions. Separately the company has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers to pack and ship online orders, including for warehouses being built in Maryville and Knoxville.

Amazon currently employs more than 1.3 million worldwide, making it the second-largest private U.S. employer after retail rival Walmart.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Amazon hiring for tech, corporate positions

COVID still top of mind for Vols fans

National Suicide Prevention Month

Flag on the Play: Football fans & the law

Art students design guitars for auction support local art and music initiatives

Drive-in at the Midway returning