Anonymous $40 million gift funding 50 civil rights lawyers

This combo of file photos from Washington show Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall on Oct. 24, 1967; and Constance Baker Motley, nominated to be judge of the southern district of New York, at her confirmation hearing, on April 4, 1966. The NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund launched a $40 million scholarship program on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, to create a new generation of civil rights lawyers. The Marshall-Motley Scholars Program, named for the legal defense fund’s founder and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and his staff attorney Constance Baker Motley, who later became the first Black female federal judge. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, left, and Henry Griffin)

ATLANTA (AP) — The NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund is launching a scholarship program to create a new generation of civil rights lawyers.

With a $40 million gift from a single anonymous donor, this program will pay all the educational costs of 50 students at law schools around the country. In return, these 50 lawyers must commit to eight years of civil rights legal work in the South.

The NAACP is announcing its Marshall-Motley Scholars Program as it opens a new office in Atlanta.

It’s part of a renewed effort to fulfill the promise of the Brown v. Board of Education case that Thurgood Marshall argued before the Supreme Court.