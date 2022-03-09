KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Internet users love a good debate and this new one is sparking conversations everywhere.

The question everyone is talking about: Are there more wheels in the world or doors?

The question has been swirling around every social media platform this week and causing huge debates.

It all started when a user on Twitter tweeted, “My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate…and I’m here for it. Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?”

He added a poll to the tweet that got over 200,000 answers! People argued whether they were team doors or team wheels and explained.

Users argued that locker rooms have hundreds of doors while car lots have hundreds of wheels.

The question still remains, do you think there are more doors in the world or wheels?