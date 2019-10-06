Austrian police: Man kills 5 in Alpine resort of Kitzbuehel

A police car is parked in front of a house in Kitzbuehl, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Austrian police say a 25-year-old man’s in custody after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, her family, and her new boyfriend in the Alpine resort town of Kitzbuehel. The 25-year-old turned himself to police in the town east of Innsbruck and admitted to the five slayings early Sunday morning, Austrian news agency APA reported. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

BERLIN (AP) — A 25-year-old man turned himself in to Austrian police Sunday after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, her family and her new boyfriend in the Alpine resort town of Kitzbuehel.

The Austrian news agency APA reported that the 25-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, admitted to the five slayings after turning himself in to police in the town east of Innsbruck, best known for hosting a famous downhill ski race.

Austria’s Kurier newspaper said the suspect had broken up with his girlfriend two months ago. He had bumped into her and her new boyfriend while out late Saturday night or early Sunday and had gotten into an argument.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, he showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s family home. After her father opened the door, the suspect’s ex-girlfriend joined him and exchanged words with the suspect before he left.

The suspect then went home, retrieved his brother’s pistol and returned, according to police.

Police allege he shot the father as he opened the door, then shot his ex-girlfriend’s 25-year-old brother in his bedroom.After killing her mother, he found the door to his ex-girlfriend’s separate apartment, attached to the single-family home, locked.

He then went outside and climbed over a balcony into his ex-girlfriend’s room and killed the 19-year-old and her 24-year-old boyfriend, police said.