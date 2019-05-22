BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

'Violent tornado' touches down in Missouri capital

National/World

Baby cut from murdered mom's womb opens eyes for first time

Posted: May 22, 2019 08:07 AM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 08:07 AM EDT

Baby cut from murdered mom's womb opens eyes for first time

CHICAGO (CNN) -- An infant cut from his mother's womb in a gruesome crime reportedly opened his eyes briefly Sunday.

19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was killed and her unborn baby -- a little boy -- cut from her belly.

He's in grave condition and on life support in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Friends of the family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez released this photo of the baby and his father together.

There will be three days of visitation for her -- Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at the mount auburn funeral home in Stickney, Illinois.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center