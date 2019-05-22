Baby cut from murdered mom's womb opens eyes for first time
CHICAGO (CNN) -- An infant cut from his mother's womb in a gruesome crime reportedly opened his eyes briefly Sunday.
19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was killed and her unborn baby -- a little boy -- cut from her belly.
He's in grave condition and on life support in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Friends of the family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez released this photo of the baby and his father together.
There will be three days of visitation for her -- Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at the mount auburn funeral home in Stickney, Illinois.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the crime.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
James Holzhauer returns to Jeopardy!,...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
25 sexual harassment complaints and...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teens taken to hospital after Fort Dickerson Quarry jump
- Knoxville firefighters highlight dangers, safety prevention with clothes dryers
- Family identifies Gray man who drowned in Cherokee Lake
- Stay weather aware when camping in the Smokies
- VA agrees to pay Madisonville WWII veteran's medical bills
- Highway 321 in Blount County reopens after fire spreads to used car lot
- Tennessee Highway Safety Office kicks off 'Click It or Ticket' campaign
National News
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Revisiting France, and recalling D-Day's horror and triumph
- AP sources: Pentagon proposing a troop buildup in Mideast
- Runaway barges threaten dam in another day of Midwest storms
- Legal experts: California reporter did not commit crime
- Annual 'Dr. Beach' list names Oahu's Kailua best in America
- Democratic pledges against big money come with an asterisk
- Liberal groups want 2020 Dems to back Pentagon spending cuts