Bahamians try to evacuate, as aid slowly arrives

FREEPORT, The Bahamas – Hundreds of people hoping to evacuate Freeport lined up for a ferry leaving for Nassau Friday, six days after Hurricane Dorian decimated a large part of the island of Grand Bahama.

The ferry company has waived its usual $65 (US) for the ride to Nassau given the situation and need.

While others carrying their meagre possessions in suitcases and small bags, gathered in the Nassau airport on Friday in hopes of reuniting with loved ones and getting off the hurricane-devastated island.

The search for victims and survivors continued, five days after Dorian blasted the Bahamas with 185 mph (295 kph) winds that obliterated countless homes.

Officials said 30 people have been confirmed dead, but the toll is sure to rise.

At the same time, various aid vessels are starting to arrive in the Bahamas.

The British Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Mounts Bay distributed Department for International Development (DFID) relief items on Thursday, including vital shelter kits to some of those worst hit by the category five storm.

They have also used a rigid-hulled inflatable boat to join up with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and unload vital aid.

The ship has been in the Caribbean since June in preparation for the hurricane season and was re-tasked last week to sail to The Bahamas in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, the strongest ever recorded in The Bahamas.