KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden‘s announcement regarding student loan forgiveness also included another important change for those who will still be paying on federal student loans.

In addition to the $10,000 loan forgiveness for borrowers, individuals who are still paying federal student loans for undergraduate education will be eligible to cap repayment for those loans at 5% of their discretionary monthly income by signing up for the Income-Drive Repayment Plan according to the announcement. The previous amount for this payment option was 10% of monthly income for 3 of the 4 repayment plans.

The Student Debt Relief Plan also raised the amount of non-discretionary income, which also increases the increases the amount that is protected from the repayment. This also guarantees that borrowers earning less than 225% of the federal poverty level will have to make a monthly payment.

The plan reduces the amount of time that borrowers may have to pay on their loans, by granting loan forgiveness after 10 years, instead of 20 years, for borrowers with loan balances of $12,000 or less. The plan also cover’s the borrowers unpaid monthly interest so that borrower’s loans will not grow as long as they make their monthly payments. In some cases, if their income is under 225% of the federal poverty limit, they may still be granted this even when their monthly payment is $0 a month.

According to the announcement, the amount of 225% of the federal poverty level is about the annual equivalent of a $15 minimum wage for a single borrower.

In 2022, Health and Human Services placed the Federal Poverty line for single person households at $13,590, meaning that borrowers who make less than $30,577.50 a year may be eligible to have a a monthly payment of $0.

The Income-Drive Repayment Plan are available through the Federal Student Aid Office of the U.S. Department of Education. Four repayment plans are available, including the REPAYE Plan, PAYE Plan, IBR Plan, and the ICR Plan. The monthly payment for these plans from the Department of Education is as follows:

Plan Description REPAYE Plan Generally 10 percent of your discretionary income. PAYE Plan Generally 10 percent of your discretionary income, but never more than the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan amount IBR Plan Generally 10 percent of your discretionary income if you’re a new borrower on or after July 1, 2014*, but never more than the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan amount

Generally 15 percent of your discretionary income if you’re not a new borrower on or after July 1, 2014, but never more than the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan amount ICR Plan The lesser of the following:

20 percent of your discretionary income or

what you would pay on a repayment plan with a fixed payment over the course of 12 years, adjusted according to your income Federal Student Loan Repayment Plans before the Biden Harris Student Debt Relief Plan

Previously each of these plans have a length of payment of 20 to 25 years. According to the Department of Education, under each of these plans, any remaining loan balance at the end of the specified period is forgiven if the loans are not fully repaid at the end of the repayment period.

Payment for the PAYE and IBR plans is based on income and family size when payments first begin, although if income exceeds the amount that would be required by the 10-Year Standard Repayment Plan, the monthly payment defaults to being based on the beginning amount payment of the 10-Year Standard Repayment plan. If income should drop to be under the percentage amount equal to the 10-Year Standard Repayment Plan, it can be recertified to be based on income and family size through the loan servicer

For the REPAYE and ICR Plans, payment is always based on income and family size, regardless of changes to income.

For each plan, there is an annual deadline for income to be recertified. If income is not recertified by the deadline, there are various consequences.

More information on the repayment plans is available through the Federal Student Aid website.

Application for repayment plans is available through a person’s Federal Student Aid account.