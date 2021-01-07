Blackburn, Hagerty vote to certify Arizona’s Electoral College results

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty reversed course and voted to allow Arizona’s electoral votes Wednesday night.

Both Republican senators previously announced they would vote against certifying the Electoral College votes but ended up voting against an objection to Arizona’s votes.

I will vote in support of certifying the electoral college results. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 7, 2021

This comes after a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, delaying the certification process and leading to the fatal shooting of a woman inside the Capitol building. Police say three other people died from medical emergencies.

Both the Senate and House voted to allow Arizona’s electoral votes and later confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden’s win.

Among those who still objected included Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley and Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

Vice President Mike Pence defied the president Wednesday as he maintained that he did not have the power to unilaterally throw out electoral college votes as Trump had wrongly insisted. Pence presided over the formal session certifying Biden’s victory, putting an end to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results.

