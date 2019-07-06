Blue Bell ice cream licker identified, Police turning the case over to Texas Juvenile Justice Department

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin detectives have identified and spoken with the suspect in the “Blue Bell licking” case. According to police, she is a juvenile from San Antonio tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family.

Police said because she is a juvenile offender, her identity is protected.

The case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

“From what I understand, she is very contrite, very apologetic in immediately confessing,” said Gerald Williamson, City of Lufkin Director of Public Safety. “They tracked her through social media activity. I really can’t go into more detail because of the juvenile connection.”

As for the boyfriend in question, Lufkin police said, “As to whether her boyfriend will face charges, we are currently discussing his involvement with prosecutors. “

If any criminal responsibility is placed on the boyfriend, police said they will notify the public.