Bret Michaels headlines 100th Tennessee Valley Fair concert series Video

Tennessee Valley Fair organizers on Wednesday revealed the artists to perform at the upcoming 100th edition of the fair.

Singer-songwriter Bret Michaels will perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair on September 13 at 8 p.m. Organizers also announced a 'battle of the cover bands' to take place on Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m.

Knoxville-native rock band The Dirty Guv'nahs will perform Friday, September 6 at 8 p.m.

Other performers include:

Erick Baker and the Young Fables - Sunday, September 8

Morgan Wallen Monday, September 9

Keith Sweat will perform Wednesday, September 11.

Riley Green Thursday, September 12

Uptown Funk Saturday, September 14

KC & The Sunshine Band Sunday, September 15

All concerts will begin at 8 p.m.

Event organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The 100th Tennessee Valley Fair will take place September 6-15 at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville.