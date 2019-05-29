Bret Michaels headlines 100th Tennessee Valley Fair concert series
Tennessee Valley Fair organizers on Wednesday revealed the artists to perform at the upcoming 100th edition of the fair.
Singer-songwriter Bret Michaels will perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair on September 13 at 8 p.m. Organizers also announced a 'battle of the cover bands' to take place on Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m.
Knoxville-native rock band The Dirty Guv'nahs will perform Friday, September 6 at 8 p.m.
Other performers include:
- Erick Baker and the Young Fables - Sunday, September 8
- Morgan Wallen Monday, September 9
- Keith Sweat will perform Wednesday, September 11.
- Riley Green Thursday, September 12
- Uptown Funk Saturday, September 14
- KC & The Sunshine Band Sunday, September 15
All concerts will begin at 8 p.m.
Event organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
The 100th Tennessee Valley Fair will take place September 6-15 at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville.
