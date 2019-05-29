BREAKING NEWS

Bret Michaels headlines 100th Tennessee Valley Fair concert series

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 01:08 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 07:09 PM EDT

Tennessee Valley Fair organizers on Wednesday revealed the artists to perform at the upcoming 100th edition of the fair. 

Singer-songwriter Bret Michaels will perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair on September 13 at 8 p.m. Organizers also announced a 'battle of the cover bands' to take place on Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m. 

Knoxville-native rock band The Dirty Guv'nahs will perform Friday, September 6 at 8 p.m.

Other performers include: 

  • Erick Baker and the Young Fables - Sunday, September 8 
  • Morgan Wallen Monday, September 9 
  • Keith Sweat will perform Wednesday, September 11. 
  • Riley Green Thursday, September 12 
  • Uptown Funk Saturday, September 14 
  • KC & The Sunshine Band Sunday, September 15 

All concerts will begin at 8 p.m. 

Event organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The 100th Tennessee Valley Fair will take place September 6-15 at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville.

 

