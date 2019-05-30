National/World

Bucket list? Ride a zip line from the Eiffel Tower

Posted: May 30, 2019 08:19 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 01:47 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Is this on your bucket list? The Eiffel Tower now has a zip line. You drop 377 feet in about a minute.

Mineral water brand Perrier set up the attraction to celebrate the French Open and the 130th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower.

It's a 55 mph drop and covers 2,626 feet.

Would-be riders have to enter a lottery at Perrier's Instagram page. There also are additional onsite spots.
 
If this is on your bucket list, don't wait. The "Smash Perrier Eiffel Tower" zip line is only open from May 29 to June 11.

