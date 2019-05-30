Bucket list? Ride a zip line from the Eiffel Tower Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A participant rides a zipline tied from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, 115 metres above the Champ de Mars gardens along an 800-meters long cable, as part of a free event in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A participant rides a zip line tied from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, 115 metres above the Champ de Mars gardens along an 800-meters long cable, as part of a free event in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A participant rides a zip line tied from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, 115 metres above the Champ de Mars gardens along an 800-meters long cable, as part of a free event in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A participant rides a zip line tied from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, 115 metres above the Champ de Mars gardens along an 800-meters long cable, as part of a free event in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Is this on your bucket list? The Eiffel Tower now has a zip line. You drop 377 feet in about a minute.

Mineral water brand Perrier set up the attraction to celebrate the French Open and the 130th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower.

It's a 55 mph drop and covers 2,626 feet.

Would-be riders have to enter a lottery at Perrier's Instagram page. There also are additional onsite spots.



If this is on your bucket list, don't wait. The "Smash Perrier Eiffel Tower" zip line is only open from May 29 to June 11.

