Bucket list? Ride a zip line from the Eiffel Tower
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Is this on your bucket list? The Eiffel Tower now has a zip line. You drop 377 feet in about a minute.
Mineral water brand Perrier set up the attraction to celebrate the French Open and the 130th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower.
It's a 55 mph drop and covers 2,626 feet.
Would-be riders have to enter a lottery at Perrier's Instagram page. There also are additional onsite spots.
If this is on your bucket list, don't wait. The "Smash Perrier Eiffel Tower" zip line is only open from May 29 to June 11.
Local News
-
- New York custodian reunites Middle TN man with lost class ring from 1979
- Cheers! SEC to allow sale of beer, wine at sporting events
- Lane closures along the Spur begin Monday
- Funeral services to be held Monday for Gibbs football player
- VFL Josh Dobbs talks life outside of football
- WWII, Korean War, POW Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Middle TN
- Project GRAD students to experience college life at UT during Summer Institute
National News
-
- Remains found in Arkansas identified as Maleah Davis
- Official: Gunman's resignation email had no sign of shooting
- Priest begs gays not to leave church over bishop's tweet
- The Latest: Trump didn't fistbump the queen
- US, Mexico officials to begin talks over tariffs, border
- The Latest: Chipotle says tariffs could increase costs $15M
- Trump meets queen, escalates feud with London mayor
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.