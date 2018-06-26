California woman goes on racist rant, calls man 'rapist' and 'animal' Video

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Cali. (KRON) - A video of a woman verbally attacking a Latino man and his mother for being Mexican has gone viral.

In the video, a woman goes on an anti-immigrant rant using racial slurs and even sticks her middle finger in Esteban Guzman's face.

Guzman, a U.S. citizen born and raised in California, says he and his mother were working in a yard in Running Springs when a woman started yelling insults toward them.

She calls them "rapists" and "animals."

"Why do you hate us," Guzman asks the woman.

"Because you're Mexicans," she replies in the video.

A friend, Esteban Guzman sent me this video of a racist white woman harassing him while out working with his mom.



"We are honest people right here!"

"Haha..yeah.. rapists & animals."



Trump supporters always reveal themselves 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QugqilTSPZ — therealkenidrawoods (@KenidraRWoods_) June 25, 2018

The woman also said, "even the President of the United States says you're a rapist."

Guzman talked with CNN after the video went viral saying he won't let the woman deter him from standing up for himself, his mother and the people that "don't have a voice in this country."