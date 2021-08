KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thursday, Knoxville's Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) held its first in-person meeting since last year. PARC - for short - is responsible for looking at internal affairs cases within the Knoxville Police Department and addressing concerns and questions related to those cases.

"I think having the opportunity for KPD to hear directly from the committee members what our viewpoints are, what the staff viewpoints are what the community viewpoints are is critical," said PARC executive director, LaKenya Middlebrook.