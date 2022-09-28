KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new graphic from the Associated Press details the legal outcomes of those charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the AP, this interactive graph made by the AP Reports Team tracks the fates of the more than 800 people who were charged in relation to the attacks on the capitol.

As of Sept. 28, 882 people have been charged, and nearly half of those have been convicted, according to the AP. Only one person has been acquitted and six have had “other outcomes.” The other outcomes detailed by the graph explain that five died and one case was dismissed.

Information for each person that a dot represents is available by hovering over the dot, and toward the bottom of the graph, exact sanctions are detailed for each individual who has been sentenced.

A filter is also available to find information on a specific person who has been charged, what offenses were charged, the affiliations of those charged, where those arrested are from or where they were arrested, as well as the sentences of the group.

The AP says that the graph will be updated as events warrant.