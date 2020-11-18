Carnival Cruise Line cancels US cruises through Jan. 31

MIAMI — Carnival Cruise Line is extending its U.S. embarkations through Jan. 31 as it adjusts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The cruise company said in a release on Wednesday it is in the process of “building a gradual, phased in approach to resume guest operations.”
“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said. “The entire Carnival team appreciates the great support of our guests, travel advisors and business partners, and local officials in our homeports and destinations.”
Embarkations from some ports will last longer. Departures from Baltimore; Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Beach, California; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans and San Diego embarkations are canceled through Feb. 28. Embarkations on Carnival Legend out of Tampa, Florida, are on hold through March 26.
