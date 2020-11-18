Carnival Cruise Line cancels US cruises through Jan. 31

The Carnival Pride cruise ship arrives at PortMiami, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Miami. A cruise ship industry group says on Tuesday, Nov. 3, its members are extending the suspension of U.S. sailing operations through the end of the year, just days after the U.S. government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in coronavirus infections. Cruise Lines International Association said its members will use the rest of the year to implement measures to address COVID-19 safety. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Carnival Cruise Line is extending its U.S. embarkations through Jan. 31 as it adjusts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The cruise company said in a release on Wednesday it is in the process of “building a gradual, phased in approach to resume guest operations.”

“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said. “The entire Carnival team appreciates the great support of our guests, travel advisors and business partners, and local officials in our homeports and destinations.”

Embarkations from some ports will last longer. Departures from Baltimore; Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Beach, California; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans and San Diego embarkations are canceled through Feb. 28. Embarkations on Carnival Legend out of Tampa, Florida, are on hold through March 26.