Chicago bar bans 'Make America Great Again' hats

CHICAGO (WISH) -- Don't try wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in this bar.

That's the message that Replay Lincoln Park in Chicago is sending to patrons.

The bar said in a Facebook post that it wants to maintain a "classy establishment."

"After much consternation and consideration and to maintain a “classy environment”, Replay Lincoln Park has implemented a new and strictly enforced dress code," the bar said in a Facebook post.

Also banned: facial tattoos.

 

 

The Yelp review page for the bar now has a notice on it.

"This business recently made waves in the news, which often means that people come to this page to post their views on the news," the bar's Yelp page reads.

The bar followed up with a second Facebook post, saying in part "We've been getting a lot more interactions here on Facebook since we decided to disallow MAGA hats and we're not sure how to deal with it."

 

 

 

