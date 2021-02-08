Chiefs’ Reid: ‘My heart bleeds’ for those in son’s car crash

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sunday night that his “heart bleeds” for those injured in a car accident involving his son, assistant coach Britt Reid, that left two children with injuries and one of them hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash occurred Thursday night, two days before the Chiefs were due to leave for the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Kansas City wound up losing 31-9 to the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Britt Reid did not travel to the Super Bowl. Police are investigating whether the younger Reid was impaired before the accident.