Joe Jackson dies at 89

Joe Jackson arrives at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Joe Jackson has died at age 89, a source close to the family tells CNN.

Jackson, the patriarch of the legendary Jackson family, had been hospitalized with terminal cancer.

TMZ reports that Jackson had been dealing with health problems for years, suffering a stroke and three heart attacks in 2015 and being hospitalized with a high fever in 2016.

The singer-sibling group The Jackson 5 came into stardom under the management of Joe Jackson. He was father to 10 children, including Michael and Janet Jackson, who rose to have stellar solo careers.

His death came two days after the ninth anniversary of the death of his son, Michael.

The family lived in Gary, Indiana.