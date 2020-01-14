College football title game crowd cheers Trump, first lady

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – President Donald Trump turned sports fan for an evening as he watched No. 1 Louisiana State University and No. 3 Clemson battle it out in the College Football Playoff championship.

Trump flew to Louisiana for Monday’s night’s game at the Superdome in New Orleans, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

“It’ll be a great game. It’ll be something that a lot of people want to see,” he said as the couple departed the White House.

The president and first lady walked onto the field shortly before the game for the singing of the National Anthem. Fans from both teams cheered him loudly. Some greeted him with cheers of “USA, USA.” Others chanted, “Four more years.”

Trump was in friendly territory. He secured a nearly 20-point victory in Louisiana in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump is also familiar with the two teams. He took in an LSU game in November when the team went up against Alabama.

He also met with many of Clemson’s coaches and players when they visited the White House in January 2019 after winning last season’s national championship. That visit occurred during a partial government shutdown. With much of the White House staff on furlough,

Trump arranged for a fast food buffet of burgers and pizza. White House cups bearing the presidential seal held the fries.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand for the national anthem before the beginning of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between LSU and Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

