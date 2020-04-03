Congress mulls more aid in face of record unemployment

Closings
National/World

National/World

by: Alexandra Limon

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With nearly 10 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks, Congress is weighing whether the government needs to provide more aid. 

Just last week, a record 6.6. million people filed for unemployment benefits in the United States. 

“Everyday we see the need for further action,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “The coronavirus is moving swiftly and our communities cannot wait.” 

In a phone call on Thursday, Pelosi said the money Congress already approved to provide relief isn’t enough and Democrats are working on a fourth stimulus bill. 

“We need broadband, we need clean water, we need to have more community health centers,” she said. 

Pelosi said the new aid package should put Americans back to work by rebuilding the country’s roads and bridges. But House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy thinks Democrats need to pump the brakes. 

“I don’t think that’s appropriate at this time, we just passed three bills—the largest in our history,” said McCarthy (R-CA). 

He said the trillions of dollars in aid Congress already approved to expand unemployment benefits and set up grants and forgivable loans for small businesses is just starting to be used and needs time to work. 

“I think the focus of the House needs to be right now: how do we implement it? Make sure we get it right,” McCarthy said. 

But earlier this week some Republicans, as well as President Trump, expressed support for a fourth relief package focused on infrastructure. 

