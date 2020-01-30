Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

(WATE) — The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global public health emergency on Thursday at a news conference in Switzerland.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization Director-General, spoke at the news conference, held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The first case of human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in Illinois was announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday after confirmation by the Illinois Department of Public Heath (IDPH).

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, the following states in the U.S. have confirmed coronavirus cases: Washington state (1), California (2), Arizona (1) and Illinois (2).

At least 7,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 170 people have died from it — more than 90% of those cases and every death have occurred in China, from where the virus originated.

