Cuts made in production of crude oil during coronavirus pandemic

(WATE) — The coronavirus pandemic has made a huge impact on gas production.
WATE caught up with Stephanie Milani with AAA to learn about a historic agreement that was made over the weekend and what it means for you when you head to the pump.
“Here in Knoxville as well as nationwide, gas prices continue to drop. We’re almost $1 cheaper than we were last year.
Demand is obviously a lot lower than it was previously; we’re also seeing gasoline stock, and crude supply all going up to almost historic levels.
Sunday, OPEC and other petroleum producing countries came to a historic agreement. In May and June, they will decrease their output by 10-million barrels per day, which is about 10% of the global supply.
So, it’s not likely to have an impact on gasoline prices at least in the short term, we could see some volatility as far as crude oil prices go. AAA is still predicting a deeper discount than that in April.”Stephanie Milani – AAA
