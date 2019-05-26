DCSO: Lebanon man faces charges after crashing motorcycle, resisting arrest
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - Deputies with the Dickenson County Sheriff's Office have charged a Lebanon, Virginia man following a motorcycle chase that ended with a crash from Thursday.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Jessee Lee Stillwell resisted arrest by deputies and reportedly attempted to reach for a handgun from his jacket.
Stillwell is being charged with: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance; DUI 2nd Offense; Possession with the intent to distribute; attempted allude; resisting arrest; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to deputies, Stillwell refused to stop the motorcycle, resulting in a chase.
Deputies said he attempted to make a turn at a high rate of speed later on, causing the motorcycle to crash.
Deputies reportedly approached the suspect immediately, and he resisted arrest.
During the altercation, deputies said Stillwell attempted to reach into his jacket pocket.
The release says police were able to get control of him and then place him under arrest.
Deputies reportedly discovered a 40 caliber handgun in his jacket and discovered meth, Suboxone, nearly $100 and other drug paraphernalia on the motorcycle.
Stillwell was given medical treatment on the scene and is now being held without bond at Haysi Regional Jail.
Local News
National News
