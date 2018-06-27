DEA task force seizes enough fentanyl to kill 5 million people

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – - Federal agents arrested four men in Columbus who had enough fentanyl to kill nearly half the population of Ohio.

Tomas Sandoval, Alvaro Gasca-Cardoso, Salatiel Ramos-Rajos and Alexis Zazueta-Soto are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin.

A search warrant served at a home in Columbus resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of methamphetamine and 10 ounces of heroin.

All four suspects were scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

A 2mg dose of fentanyl, about the size of four grains of salt, is enough to kill an average adult.

Ten kilograms of fentanyl is enough to kill nearly five million people.