NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A trend at an elementary school in Arkansas’ North Little Rock School District may have you seeing double.

“The reaction from the teachers are just like, didn’t I just see you?” said Seventh Street Elementary School Principal Marques Collins. “No, I did just see you!”

This year, there’s not one, not two, but nine sets of twins at the school.

It’s something Collins has never seen before in his 13 years as an educator. “I probably have had one set of twins, maybe two, but to have nine sets is unique,” he said.

It’s his first year at Seventh Street, and his secretary gave him a heads-up on the look-alikes.

“And then, like two weeks later, she said it again. She’s like, ‘We have another set of twins coming in.’ And I’m like, ‘Hold on!” Collins said. “How many sets of twins do we have?”

But it’s not only students who are twins at the school. Adrienne Durham and her twin sister, Aundrea, are staff members.

“It seems like we try to get away from each other, but we always end up at the same place. So, here we are!” Aundrea Durham said.

To top it off, Collins and his wife, Bresha, are expecting identical twin boys next March.

“And they were like, ‘Well, we found two heartbeats,’ and I was like, ‘What?'” his wife said. “You know, I say maybe it’s in the air.”