KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton released a statement Tuesday remembering Loretta Lynn and calling her “my sister” following the death of legendary country music singer-songwriter on Tuesday.

Lynn, 90, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Parton, like countless other artists, organizations and public figures, took to social media shortly after to express her condolences to the woman known as the “coal miner’s daughter.”

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.” Dolly Parton

Lynn, Parton and Tammy Wynette released a trio album in 1993 called Honky Tonk Angels, Lynn’s first release since her 1988 studio album Who Was That Stranger. The CD peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Country Charts and charted the single, Silver Threads and Golden Needles.

It sold over 800,000 copies and was certified gold in the U.S. and Canada. The album earned nominations for both Grammy and Country Music Association Awards.