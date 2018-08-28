DQ giving away free Blizzards for Labor Day
Dairy Queen locations will be giving away free small Blizzard on Labor Day by downloading DQ's new mobile app.
Starting Labor Day, customers can also pick up a $4 burger and Blizzard combo deal for a limited time, with a choice of a DQ Cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger.
The chain is also introducing the return of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, which features pumpkin pie pieces blended into DQ's vanilla soft-serve ice cream, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.
For more information, click here.
