Dream Job Alert: Get paid $100 an hour to play with puppies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - - Calling all dog lovers! Do we have a dream job for you.

Mutts Canine Cantina, a dog-friendly restaurant, bar and dog park in Texas is looking for a "puptern" to play with puppies. And get this—the lucky person chosen to carry out this role will earn $100 an hour for their service.

"Show us your puppy petting skills! Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth?" a post on the company's Instagram page reads. "Post a photo or video by 11/12 that shows us your puppy petting skills and use #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina for a chance to be hired as our Puptern and get PAID $100 per hour to pet puppies at our new location!"

It may sound to good to be true, but the job is legitimate, according to ABC News.

The owner, Kyle Noonan told the network it's like a maitre d' but for dogs and that he "wants the dogs to get to know the person so that their tail is wagging every time they see their host and friend."

