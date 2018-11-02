Early voting numbers for are in for Thursday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Early voting ended at 7 p.m. today and Knox County saw its highest daily turnout of the early voting period for the last day.

Over 11,000 voters cast their ballots Thursday in Knox County, breaking records and making election commissioners happy for people practicing their civic freedom.

"A fantastic early voting turnout, to say the least, and an incredibly strong finish today!" Knox County administrator of elections Clifford A. Rodgers told WATE 6 On Your Side.

Statewide, 40,811 voters cast ballots today.

Election commissioners have commented that for a non-presidential election year, the turnout has been good.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.