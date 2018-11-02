Early voting numbers for are in for Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Early voting ended at 7 p.m. today and Knox County saw its highest daily turnout of the early voting period for the last day.
Over 11,000 voters cast their ballots Thursday in Knox County, breaking records and making election commissioners happy for people practicing their civic freedom.
"A fantastic early voting turnout, to say the least, and an incredibly strong finish today!" Knox County administrator of elections Clifford A. Rodgers told WATE 6 On Your Side.
Statewide, 40,811 voters cast ballots today.
Election commissioners have commented that for a non-presidential election year, the turnout has been good.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Students in Knox County show improvement on ACT test scores
- Knoxville family shares life-long impacts after verdict, finding justice, and the death penalty
- Recently-opened Knox County restaurant earns low health inspection score
- Pilot Flying J donates $2 million to local nonprofits to celebrate 60th anniversary
- Free rides available in Knoxville on Election Day
- What to do if your child has appendicitis
- Tennessee's original electric chair on display in Pigeon Forge for education
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Man smiles, says 'Let's rock' before dying in electric chair
- Trump implores Missouri voters to dump McCaskill for Hawley
- Dog shoots owner while hunting
- Trump's Road Show: 'Tigers for Trump' show up for president
- US charges Malaysian financier in multibillion-dollar scheme
- Tennessee man's last words in electric chair: 'Let's rock'
- The Latest: Trump offers more proposals on immigration