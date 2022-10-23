KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, work continues to help people get back on their feet.

“Your heart just breaks for the people that have had to endure it and so, what we always do is go to Feeding America and say, ‘what can we do for them,'” Second Harvest of East Tennessee Executive Director Elaine Streno said. “So many are displaced right now and they’re just looking for help.”

And once again, Second Harvest of East Tennessee and Compassion Ministries are teaming up.

They are sending two semi-trucks chock-full of food and emergency supplies to Port Charlotte and Fort Meyers, Fla.

“The Harry Chapin Food Bank is the one that’s in the service area of Hurricane Ian so Compassion Ministries is going to be working with them and storing and delivering the products everybody needs. When there’s a disaster the number one requested item is water but also cleaning supplies and real easy-to-prepare meals,” Streno said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reported earlier this week that about 15 million meals and 54 million bottles of water have been distributed so far by various groups.

The two trucks departing from East Tennessee with those supplies will stay in Florida as long as they are needed.

“This is going to be a long recovery we keep hearing,” Streno said. “And so this will just assist not just the survivors of Hurricane Ian but the people that are down there helping them right now.”

The relief from our area will be delivered in Florida on Oct. 26.