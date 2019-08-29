EU insists Iran nuclear deal must be part of any future pact

U.S President Donald Trump arrives to attend a lunch on “digital transformation”, during the G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday Aug.26 2019. G-7 leaders are wrapping up a summit dominated by tensions over U.S. trade policies and a surprise visit by Iran’s top diplomat. (Nicholas Kamm /POOL via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the Iran nuclear agreement must not be sacrificed as part of any U.S. moves to build a new and broader security deal with Tehran.

President Donald Trump said this week that there’s a “really good chance” he could meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani soon to discuss rising tensions, although Rouhani wants U.S. sanctions lifted before agreeing to such talks.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday that the pact aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions is a multinational agreement enshrined in a U.N. Security Council resolution and that “what is existing needs to be preserved.”

Mogherini says that if other complementary work can be done that respects the nuclear deal, “we will always be there to accompany and support this approach.”