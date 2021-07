KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An amateur Knoxville rapper has been arrested by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Dartavia “Moneybag Tay” Smith-Wilson has been charged with Manufacture/Sale/Delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Smith-Wilson at the Budget Host Inn in Caryville, TN. The investigation found Smith-Wilson in possession of a large amount of cash and two ounces of heroin, which has a street value of around $22,000, according to the sheriff's office.