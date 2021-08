KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 12:25 AM Saturday morning, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Parkway Hotel on Chapman Highway. Heavy flames were reported from the third-floor lapping upwards into the fourth and fifth story windows.

Initially, fire crews fought the flames from the inside of the building, but due to unstable conditions inside the building, a defensive attack was set up outside of the building. Battalion Chief Copas set up a defensive attack around the perimeter of the building leaving a safe distance in case of a collapse. The north and southbound lanes of Chapman Highway are blocked.