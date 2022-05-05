KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man who FBI investigators say was one of the first people to enter the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was arrested Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, was arrested Thursday in Knoxville and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, destruction of government property, and several related offenses. He made his initial court appearance Thursday in the Eastern District of Tennessee court.

According to court documents, Kelley used a piece of wood to breach the window adjacent to the Senate Door Wing and was the fourth rioter to enter the building.







After entering through the breached window, Kelley moved to the still closed Senate Wing Door and kicked it open, which allowed other rioters to enter according to court documents.

Before entering the Capitol, FBI agents said Kelley moved to the scaffolding over the stairs of the West Front of the Capitol Building, where he and two other men were seen on footage obtained by the New York Times throwing a Capitol Police officer to the ground. Images from the video below show reportedly show Kelley in green helmet, black sweatshirt and tan backpack.

Kelley continued to move further into the Capitol building and can be seen confronting Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman.

Surveillance footage shows Kelley moved through several areas of the Capitol building, including the Crypt, Senate Gallery and Capitol Rotunda.

Based on video footage, he appeared to have remained in the Capitol Building for approximately 40 minutes before exiting through the Rotunda Door.

A witness told FBI agents that he was told to drive a man named ‘Ed’, whose last name he did not know, to Washington D.C. on January 5 by their pastor. The two stayed at the Marriott Moxy Washington, DC Downtown Hotel and hotel guest records show a guest named Edward Kelley with a Maryville address checked into the hotel on January 5.

FBI agents interviewed Kelley twice in June 2021. He told them he attended the rally for President Donald Trump on The Ellipse before walking to the U.S. Capitol building but claimed in both interviews that he did not enter the building. Kelley described the clothes he was wearing that day to FBI agents and discussed attending prayer meetings across the street from the Planned Parenthood facility in Maryville.

Investigators received new information on Kelley in December 2021, including images of outside the Capitol on January 6 which show Kelley wearing clothes described to FBI investigators. Video and photo evidence from January 5 appears to show him wearing a black hoodie with TCAPP across the front, an abbreviation for The Church at Planned Parenthood.







The Church at Planned Parenthood has held services across the country in front of Planned Parenthood locations in opposition of abortion, including in Maryville and in Knoxville. Court documents show Kelley in the background of a TCAPP event held on December 29, 2020 in Maryville which was streamed on Facebook.

The stream of the event shows TCAPP clothing available for purchase, including what appear to be black hoodies. Bank records reflect Kelley made a $40 purchase from The Church at Planned Parenthood on Dec. 29.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

After obtaining the new images in December 2021, law enforcement reviewed numerous surveillance videos from the U.S. Capitol Building, videos publicly available online as well as Kelley’s image from Tennessee DMV records to positively identify Kelley and track his movements during the events of January 6.