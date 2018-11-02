FBI offering $100K reward for information on sexual predator, may be heading to NC

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WNCT) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of an alleged sexual predator who may be traveling to North Carolina.

The FBI Assistant Director of Los Angeles Field Office, Paul D. Delacourt along with Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore announced the addition of Greg A. Carlson, 46, to the FBI's list of '10 Most Wanted Fugitives" on September 27.

Carlson is wanted for the involvement in an armed sexual assault in the Los Angeles area.

On July 13, 2017, Carlson committed a burglary in Los Angeles and attempted to sexually assault a woman while using a weapon, officials said.

A local arrest warrant was issued for Carlson by the Superior Court of the State of California on September 6, 2017.

Carlson was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested by the LAPD in September 2017.

According to officials Carlson posted a bond and fled to Mount Pleasant in South Carolina.

Approximately two weeks ago, the FBI received information of a confirmed sighting of Carlson in the Mount Pleasant area.

Investigators believe Carlson left South Carolina with a stolen handgun, a rental car, and a significant amount of cash.

He was last seen driving a stolen white, four-door, 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina license plate NKI-770, officials said.

At this time, investigators have reason to suspect that Carlson may be traveling in the states listed below:

South Carolina

North Carolina

Georgia

Florida

Alabama

Texas

Investigators have not ruled out that Carlson may be out of state.

Detectives believe Carlson is likely responsible for additional sexual assaults.

He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Carlson is described to be a white male with brown/graying hair and green eyes, 5'11 170lbs.

He also uses the aliases, Greg A. Carlson and Greg Alym Carlson and has indicated that he will not return to Los Angeles to face prosecution.

Investigators have information suggesting Carlson has worked as an actor in the past.

“Greg Alyn Carlson joins the notorious Top Ten list because he is considered an enemy to the public and we believe his violence may escalate," said Paul D. Delacourt, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

If you have any information about Carlson's whereabouts contact the nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency.

Individuals calling from outside of the United States should contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 888-CANT-HIDE (226-8443).

This fugitive investigation is being conducted by the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles.