First concert held since the start of the pandemic in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (WATE) — A Northwest Arkansas venue is one of the first places in the country to hold a concert since the coronavirus pandemic began.

There was a lot of back-and-forth between the state and the venue’s owner about if the show could go on. The show happened Monday night.

To get in, concert goers had to wear a mask and get their temperature checked.

The capacity was significantly slashed to match the state’s requirements, but fans who showed up say it was worth the risk.

“The country I feel we’re ready now to do it, but you have to take the precautions. We’re at war with an invisible enemy, the virus, and when you go to war you gotta be prepared, right? You wear a helmet, a gun, flat jacket. I got my mask, I got my wipes, my sanitizer. I’m ready. I’m prepared.” Kevin Mazur – Concert Photographer

The concert photographer says last night was special for him, the live event signifying hope for his industry that’s come to a complete halt during the pandemic.

LATEST STORIES: