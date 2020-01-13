Food drops for wallabies in Australia’s wildfires-hit areas

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (AP) – Officials in Australia’s New South Wales say they are delivering thousands of kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes to the endangered wallabies in wildfires-affected areas of the state.

Helicopters dropped the vegetables to help the endangered Brush-tailed Rock-Wallabies in the Wollemi National Park over the past week.

The food drops are part of a major post wildfires recovery effort undertaken across the state, officials said.

Officials say they expect to continue providing food air to the wallaby populations until sufficient food resources and water become available in the wildfires-affected areas.

