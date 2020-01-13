Breaking News
Vols violations include player promoting replica jersey sale

Food drops for wallabies in Australia’s wildfires-hit areas

National/World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (AP) – Officials in Australia’s New South Wales say they are delivering thousands of kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes to the endangered wallabies in wildfires-affected areas of the state.

Helicopters dropped the vegetables to help the endangered Brush-tailed Rock-Wallabies in the Wollemi National Park over the past week.

The food drops are part of a major post wildfires recovery effort undertaken across the state, officials said.

Officials say they expect to continue providing food air to the wallaby populations until sufficient food resources and water become available in the wildfires-affected areas.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter