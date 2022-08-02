DETROIT, Mich. (WATE) — FCA US LLC, Formerly Chrysler Group LLC, was sentenced in federal court in Detroit, Michigan to pay nearly $300 million in criminal penalties for conspiring to cheat the U.S. Emissions Tests.

The Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs said in a release on Monday that the convictions were a result of the company conspiring to defraud the U.S. regulators and customers in relation to the design, calibration, and function of emissions control systems in over 100,000 vehicles.

The company also sought to conceal the vehicles’ emission of pollutants, fuel efficiency, and compliance with U.S. emission standards according to the release. The vehicles involved include 2014, 2015, and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles.

In court documents and the company’s admission, the FCA developed a diesel engine that would be sold in the vehicles and would be marketed to U.S. customers as “clean EcoDiesel” vehicles with best-in-class efficiency. Specifically, the company purposefully calibrated the emissions control systems to produce less of certain emissions during the federal testing than when being driven by customers under normal driving conditions. This practice was referred to by FCA as “cycle beating,” according to the release because it passed the driving “cycles” in federal test procedures.

“Today’s sentencing clearly demonstrates that the EPA and our federal partners will hold major corporations like FCA accountable for complying with vehicle emissions standards,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Stopping violations of environmental laws and the defrauding of consumers is paramount to the protection of clean air and human health.”

In the trial, FCA plead guilty and agreed to cooperate with the Department of Justice in any ongoing or future criminal investigations related to the conduct, according to the release.

The company has been ordered to pay fines of $96,145,784 and a forfeiture money judgment of $203,572,892. The court also imposed a three-year term of organizational probation.

The Department of Justice also said in the release that three FCA employees, Emanuele Palma, Sergio Pasini, and Gianluca Sabbioni, were indicted in related criminal prosecution for conspiracy to defraud the United States and violate the Clean Air Act, and six counts of violating the Clean Air Act. They are awaiting trial.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the case.