Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, are shown on their wedding day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, July 29, 1981. (AP Photo)

Princess Diana follows Prince William out of the Wetherby School after taking Prince Harry to the school for his first day of the new term on Sept. 5, 1991. Another young schoolboy watches the Royal visitors as he too enters school. (AP Photo/Nigel Marple)

Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, talks with children dressed as clowns at The Guidlhall, in the City of London, on July 21, 1983. Princess Diana, with her husband Prince Charles (unseen), were attending a lunch given by the Variety Club of Great Britain, to raise funds to buy Sunshine Coaches, which are used to take sick and disabled children on outings. (AP Photo/John Redman)

Princess Diana, Princess of Wales visiting the Sudden Infant Death Syndrome unit at Queen Fabiola Children’s hospital in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 10, 1990. Left is Professor Andre Kahn. (AP Photo/Carl Duyck)

Britain’s Prince Harry sticks out his tongue for the cameras on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, England on June 11, 1988, following the Trooping of the Colour. Princess Diana holds Harry, as a smiling Prince William sits in front, and Lady Gabriella Windsor is seen on the left. (AP Photo/Steve Holland)

Pricess Diana and Prince Charles stops to chat with a sales clerk at a costume jewelry display in the Springfield, Va., J.C. Penny store on Nov. 11, 1985. (AP Photo)

Prince Charles with his wife Princess Diana in front of Lodge Canberra, Australia, on Nov. 7, 1985. (AP Photo)

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London with their new baby son on Sept. 16, 1984. Princess Diana carries new baby, Prince Harry who was born on Sept. 15. (AP Photo)

With a 25-foot (7.6 meter) sweeping train, The Princess of Wales, former Lady Diana Spencer, leaves St. Paul’s Cathedral arm in arm with Prince Charles at the end of their wedding ceremony in London, July 29, 1981. (AP Photo)

From left, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, Charles Spencer and Lady Sarah McCorquodale look at the statue of Princess Diana, after its unveiling, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

FILE – In this file photo dated Nov. 7, 1985, Britain’s Princess Diana wears the Spencer tiara as she and Prince Charles attend state dinner at Government House in Adelaide, Austraila. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier, FILE)

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 1996 file photo, Britain’s Princess Diana faces photographers as she leaves Luanda airport building to board a plane to Johannesburg at the end of her four-day visit to Angola. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Giovanni Deffidenti, File)

Princes William and Harry joined Princess Diana’s three siblings Thursday to unveil a statue of her Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday. The larger-than-life statue is in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace, a place the princess once found solace.

Diana was a beloved around the world for her humanitarian work and heartfelt interactions with the public.