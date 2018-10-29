Georgia police warn parents of meth that looks like candy ahead of Halloween Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Dublin Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Dublin Police Department Facebook page) [ + - ]

DUBLIN, Ga. (WATE) - A police department in Dublin, Ga. recently seized illegal drugs that had the appearance of popular children's candy and are warning the public about it and for parents to check their children's candy bags come Halloween.

The Dublin Police Department posted on its Facebook Wednesday that testing done to the candy-looking specimens resulted in the identification of methamphetamine.

"While it is not a custom of drug dealers to target children, officers of the department took the initiative to send out a public awareness announcement in order to educate our community as to the existence of this type of drug and its resemblance to children’s candy," Dublin PD stated in its post. "The drug tested positive for methamphetamine."

Methamphetamine, if ingested by children, can cause serious health risks. Placing the drug in Halloween bags are rare, but have occurred.

"While rare, there have been incidents where children have come in contact with or ingested illegal drugs. The reason may be unknown, but the appearance of these drugs may play an important role," Dublin PD stated in its educational post. "A few reasons that illegal drug dealers 'stamp' or form their pills to look like candy is to evade detection by law enforcement or allow drug users to possess and use the drugs with a deceased fear of detection."

No word yet if the Knoxville Police Department has come across similar drugs.